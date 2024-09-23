National Bank Financial Comments on NanoXplore Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (TSE:GRA)

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of NanoXplore in a research note issued on Thursday, September 19th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for NanoXplore’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for NanoXplore’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of NanoXplore to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.75.

NanoXplore Stock Up 0.9 %

GRA opened at C$2.30 on Monday. NanoXplore has a one year low of C$1.87 and a one year high of C$2.96. The company has a market cap of C$392.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.33 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.52, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.11.

NanoXplore Company Profile

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

