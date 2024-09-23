LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, September 20th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for LightPath Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for LightPath Technologies’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $8.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on LightPath Technologies in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPTH opened at $1.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $48.90 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.31. LightPath Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.35.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPTH. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 22.8% during the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 111,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 47,429 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,571,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 211,626 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,723,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 56.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

