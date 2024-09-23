Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Trupanion, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Trupanion in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 19th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Trupanion’s current full-year earnings is ($0.37) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Trupanion’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Trupanion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Trupanion from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Trupanion from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Trupanion in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trupanion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of TRUP opened at $42.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.75. Trupanion has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -66.88 and a beta of 1.74.

In other Trupanion news, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total value of $29,040.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total value of $29,040.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Margaret Tooth sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total transaction of $348,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,764 shares of company stock valued at $405,238 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the second quarter valued at about $294,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 173.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 27,644 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 11.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,094,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,181,000 after buying an additional 116,496 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Trupanion by 7.3% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 79,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Trupanion during the second quarter valued at $1,029,000.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

