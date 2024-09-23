TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) vs. BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Head-To-Head Contrast

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) and BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TPG and BrightSphere Investment Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPG $2.14 billion 10.00 $80.09 million ($0.14) -419.43 BrightSphere Investment Group $426.60 million 2.22 $65.80 million $1.64 15.59

TPG has higher revenue and earnings than BrightSphere Investment Group. TPG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BrightSphere Investment Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

TPG has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrightSphere Investment Group has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for TPG and BrightSphere Investment Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TPG 0 6 6 0 2.50 BrightSphere Investment Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

TPG presently has a consensus price target of $47.25, suggesting a potential downside of 19.53%. BrightSphere Investment Group has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.02%. Given BrightSphere Investment Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BrightSphere Investment Group is more favorable than TPG.

Profitability

This table compares TPG and BrightSphere Investment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPG 1.08% 24.27% 8.58% BrightSphere Investment Group 15.00% 871.33% 15.43%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.8% of TPG shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.7% of BrightSphere Investment Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 76.5% of TPG shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of BrightSphere Investment Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

TPG pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. BrightSphere Investment Group pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. TPG pays out -1,200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BrightSphere Investment Group pays out 2.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. TPG is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

TPG beats BrightSphere Investment Group on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TPG

TPG Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies. In addition, the company invests in private equity funds, real estate funds, hedge funds, and credit funds. TPG Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas. The company operates as a subsidiary of TPG GP A, LLC.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1980 is based Boston, Massachusetts. It was formally known as BrightSphere Investment Group plc. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. was formed in 1980 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

