Head to Head Review: BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) versus DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH)

BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF – Get Free Report) and DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BBTV and DoorDash”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BBTV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DoorDash $9.61 billion 5.95 -$558.00 million ($1.08) -129.37

BBTV has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DoorDash.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BBTV 0 0 0 0 N/A DoorDash 0 11 20 0 2.65

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for BBTV and DoorDash, as reported by MarketBeat.

DoorDash has a consensus price target of $143.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.35%. Given DoorDash’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DoorDash is more favorable than BBTV.

Profitability

This table compares BBTV and DoorDash’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BBTV N/A N/A N/A DoorDash -4.24% -5.91% -3.69%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.6% of DoorDash shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of DoorDash shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DoorDash beats BBTV on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BBTV

BBTV Holdings Inc., a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution encompass audience growth, engagement, and monetization solutions; creator solutions, including VISO catalyst, VISO prism, and VISO collab; content management services, such as end-to-end digital content and rights management, channel management, and content production; advertising solutions comprising end-to-end video advertising solutions that includes premium content, scale, vertical reach, compliant audience targeting, transparency, and brand safety. The company also offers interactive solutions, including creative development, revenue strategy, and marketing & promotion; and ecommerce solutions, such as product design, store development and management, and promotion and marketing. In addition, it provides Plus solutions, which include direct advertising sales, and content management, as well as develops and publishes mobile gaming apps. BBTV Holdings Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support. It also offers membership products, including DashPass and Wolt+; DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, which are white-label delivery fulfillment services that enable merchants that have generated consumer demand through their channels to fulfill demand using its platform; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels. In addition, the company enables merchants to advertise and promote on its platform to acquire consumers. The company was formerly known as Palo Alto Delivery Inc. and changed its name to DoorDash, Inc. in 2015. DoorDash, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

