Head-To-Head Contrast: Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) and Worksport (NASDAQ:WKSP)

Worksport (NASDAQ:WKSP) and Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Worksport and Superior Industries International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Worksport $3.73 million 3.43 -$14.93 million ($0.82) -0.55 Superior Industries International $1.27 billion 0.07 -$92.89 million ($5.73) -0.51

Worksport has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Superior Industries International. Worksport is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Superior Industries International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Worksport -410.82% -84.45% -58.39% Superior Industries International -10.46% N/A -8.39%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Worksport and Superior Industries International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

16.1% of Worksport shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.2% of Superior Industries International shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of Worksport shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of Superior Industries International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Worksport and Superior Industries International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Worksport 0 0 0 0 N/A Superior Industries International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Worksport has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Superior Industries International has a beta of 3.49, suggesting that its stock price is 249% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Superior Industries International beats Worksport on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Worksport

Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiary, designs and distributes truck tonneau covers in Canada and the United States. The company offers soft tonneau covers, such as vinyl wrapped tri- and quad-fold tonneau covers; and hard tonneau covers, including tri- and quad-fold aluminum covers. It also offers energy products, such as Worksport SOLIS, a tonneau cover with integrated solar panels; and Worksport COR energy storage system, a modular, portable power station. It serves its products to automotive accessories, consumer electronics, and residential and commercial HVAC system markets. The company also sells its products through wholesalers, private labels, distributors, and online retail channels, including eBay, Amazon, Walmart, and e-commerce platform hosted on Shopify. Worksport Ltd. is based in West Seneca, New York.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

