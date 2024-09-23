Brokerages Set DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Target Price at $12.50

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

DLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on DLocal from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of DLocal from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group raised shares of DLocal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of DLocal from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on DLocal from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLO. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of DLocal by 1,124.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in DLocal by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in DLocal during the first quarter worth $152,000. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

DLO opened at $8.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.74. DLocal has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. DLocal had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The firm had revenue of $171.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. DLocal’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DLocal will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

