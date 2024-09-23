Contrasting ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA) & Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY)

ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA – Get Free Report) and Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ECD Automotive Design and Nissan Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECD Automotive Design N/A N/A N/A Nissan Motor 2.78% 6.52% 2.16%

Volatility & Risk

ECD Automotive Design has a beta of -1.58, suggesting that its share price is 258% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nissan Motor has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ECD Automotive Design $25.73 million 1.47 -$1.60 million N/A N/A Nissan Motor $87.87 billion 0.13 $2.94 billion $1.53 3.75

This table compares ECD Automotive Design and Nissan Motor”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Nissan Motor has higher revenue and earnings than ECD Automotive Design.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ECD Automotive Design and Nissan Motor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECD Automotive Design 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nissan Motor 1 0 0 0 1.00

ECD Automotive Design currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 662.71%. Given ECD Automotive Design’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe ECD Automotive Design is more favorable than Nissan Motor.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.8% of ECD Automotive Design shares are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of ECD Automotive Design shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About ECD Automotive Design

ECD Automotive Design, Inc. engages in the production and sale of customized Land Rover vehicles in the United States. The company also provides repair or upgrade services and extended warranties to customers. It restores various vehicles, including Land Rovers Defenders, Land Rover Series IIA and III, the Range Rover Classic, and Jaguar E-Type. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Kissimmee, Florida.

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan and Infiniti brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; and other related components. It also provides financial services, auto credit and car leasing, card business, insurance agency, and inventory finance, as well as engages in exterior and interior design for automobiles, and analysis of new materials and devices. In addition, the company engages in the provision of travel, environmental and engineering, production technology center, and facility services; ground and vehicle management, and information and measurement technology businesses; design, vehicle drawings and experiments, other engineering, electronic devices, and electronic equipment businesses; export and import of auto components and materials; and real estate businesses. Further, it is involved in planning and engineering of minicars and other related parts; and development, manufacturing, and sales of lithium-ion batteries for automotive use. Additionally, the company imports and sells Renault cars and parts; manages professional soccer club; and hold football and other sports event. The company was incorporated in 1933 and is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan.

