Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) & Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) Head to Head Survey

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Free Report) and Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zenvia 0 0 0 0 N/A Ubisoft Entertainment 0 2 3 0 2.60

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zenvia $879.41 million 0.07 -$12.22 million ($0.29) -5.17 Ubisoft Entertainment $1.89 billion 0.91 -$514.56 million N/A N/A

Zenvia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ubisoft Entertainment.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zenvia -13.11% -13.30% -6.47% Ubisoft Entertainment N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Zenvia has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ubisoft Entertainment has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.3% of Zenvia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Ubisoft Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 78.4% of Zenvia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ubisoft Entertainment beats Zenvia on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zenvia

Zenvia Inc. provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc. is based in S?O PAULO.

About Ubisoft Entertainment

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines. It is involved in the development in the area of online and mobile gaming; and film business. Ubisoft Entertainment SA was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Saint-Mandé, France.

