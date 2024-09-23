Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Receives $61.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.80.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FNF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FNF

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Financial

In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total transaction of $103,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,206 shares in the company, valued at $803,585.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 109.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 231.0% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $60.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.83 and a 200-day moving average of $52.63. Fidelity National Financial has a 52-week low of $37.10 and a 52-week high of $62.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.36.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Get Free Report

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.