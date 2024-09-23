Financial Survey: Pixium Vision (OTCMKTS:PXMVF) versus OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR)

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) and Pixium Vision (OTCMKTS:PXMVF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for OraSure Technologies and Pixium Vision, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OraSure Technologies 0 2 1 0 2.33 Pixium Vision 0 0 0 0 N/A

OraSure Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $6.67, indicating a potential upside of 53.96%. Given OraSure Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OraSure Technologies is more favorable than Pixium Vision.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

93.5% of OraSure Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of OraSure Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares OraSure Technologies and Pixium Vision”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OraSure Technologies $273.54 million 1.17 $53.65 million $0.30 14.43 Pixium Vision N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

OraSure Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Pixium Vision.

Profitability

This table compares OraSure Technologies and Pixium Vision’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OraSure Technologies 9.88% 9.15% 8.24% Pixium Vision N/A N/A N/A

Summary

OraSure Technologies beats Pixium Vision on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D. saliva alcohol test. It also offers genomic products under the Oragene and ORAcollect brands for collecting genetic material from human saliva; Colli-Pee collection devices for the volumetric collection of void urine samples; and microbiome laboratory testing and analytical services. In addition, the company provides microbiome products, such as OMNIgene GUT for self-collecting microbial DNA from feces or stool samples for gut microbiome profiling; OMNIgene GUT DNA and RNA collection devices; and OMNIgene GUT Dx collection device for collection of human fecal samples and the stabilization of DNA from the bacterial community. Additionally, it provides other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests. The company markets its products to clinical laboratories, hospitals, clinics, community-based organizations and other public health organizations, distributors, government agencies, physicians’ offices, commercial and industrial entities, disease risk management, diagnostics, pharmaceutical, biotech, nutrition, companion animal, and environmental markets. OraSure Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

About Pixium Vision

Pixium Vision SA, a bioelectronics and brain machine interface technology company, specialized in neuromodulation application. It develops PRIMA System, a bionic vision system for patients with vision loss due to retinal degeneration caused by the dry atrophic form of Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD); and to treat blindness, which replace the normal physiological function of the eye's photoreceptor cells by electrically stimulating the nerve cells of the inner retina, which then transmit the stimulation to the brain via the intermediary of the optic nerve. The company has collaboration agreements with Stanford University in California, Institute of Ocular Microsurgery in Barcelona, Institut de la Vision in Paris, Moorfields Eye Hospital in London, University Hospital in Bonn, and UPMC in Pittsburgh. Pixium Vision SA was founded in 2011 and is based in Paris, France.

