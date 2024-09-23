Brokerages Set Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Target Price at $141.17

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.17.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WSM. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $137.50 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $148.81 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $69.95 and a twelve month high of $174.26. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.60.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 51.57% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $1,494,726.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,099. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.45, for a total value of $6,258,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,551,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $1,494,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,099. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,100 shares of company stock worth $13,563,526 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 520.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

