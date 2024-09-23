Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Receives $42.07 Average Price Target from Analysts

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.07.

MTCH has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Match Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Match Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Match Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Match Group

Institutional Trading of Match Group

Match Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Match Group during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Match Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Match Group by 54.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $36.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.50. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $42.42.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a net margin of 18.72% and a negative return on equity of 467.66%. The company had revenue of $864.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.