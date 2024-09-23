Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Receives $45.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.60.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Heartland Financial USA Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $57.41 on Friday. Heartland Financial USA has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.22 and a 200 day moving average of $44.56.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $188.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

Insider Activity

In other Heartland Financial USA news, EVP Lo B. Nestman sold 4,389 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $220,064.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 37,550.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 695.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

