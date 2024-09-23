Analysts Set Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Target Price at $3.78

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.78.

Separately, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Angi in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.25 target price for the company.

In related news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 11,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $27,255.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 125,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,607.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angi in the second quarter worth $85,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Angi by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 829,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 161,189 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Angi by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,855,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 494,739 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angi during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angi during the second quarter valued at about $267,000. 12.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANGI stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.60 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Angi has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $3.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average is $2.31.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Angi had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $315.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

