Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE) Receives $43.43 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.43.

SYRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush began coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYRE. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Spyre Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $28,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $296,000. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Spyre Therapeutics stock opened at $30.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.89. Spyre Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $47.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.92.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spyre Therapeutics will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

