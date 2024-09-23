Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE) Receives $43.43 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.43.
SYRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush began coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.
View Our Latest Report on SYRE
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spyre Therapeutics
Spyre Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %
Spyre Therapeutics stock opened at $30.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.89. Spyre Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $47.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.92.
Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spyre Therapeutics will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Spyre Therapeutics
Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Spyre Therapeutics
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- 3 Stocks That Could Rise on European Bank Interest Rate Cuts
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Take Advantage of Village Farms Stock as Cannabis Market Evolves
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/16 – 9/20
Receive News & Ratings for Spyre Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spyre Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.