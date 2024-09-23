Analysts Set ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) PT at $25.00

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CNOB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ConnectOne Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ConnectOne Bancorp Trading Down 3.0 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 196.1% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 40,334 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,143,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,802,000 after acquiring an additional 53,563 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 111.1% in the second quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 29,161 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 19.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 48,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 8,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,270,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,009,000 after purchasing an additional 58,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock opened at $25.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.96 million, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.25. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $26.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.53.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $134.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.62 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 7.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.