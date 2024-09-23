Brokerages Set Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) PT at $183.08

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $183.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GTLS shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Chart Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $199.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Chart Industries from $168.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $229.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $179.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of GTLS opened at $122.43 on Friday. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $101.60 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 122.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko bought 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $114.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,296.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 125,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,339,960.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko bought 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $114.31 per share, with a total value of $50,296.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 125,448 shares in the company, valued at $14,339,960.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda S. Harty bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.05 per share, with a total value of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $240,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,152 shares of company stock worth $482,278 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,415,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 504.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,896,000 after acquiring an additional 386,821 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 323.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 416,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,067,000 after purchasing an additional 317,775 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $42,507,000. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 677,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,323,000 after purchasing an additional 227,280 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

