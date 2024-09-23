WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Receives $5.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.29.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WW shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on WW International from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on WW International from $1.50 to $0.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of WW International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.50 to $1.25 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of WW International from $2.10 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

In other WW International news, CEO Sima Sistani purchased 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 267,410 shares in the company, valued at $200,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WW. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in WW International by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 16,244 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WW International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Empirical Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WW International in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of WW International by 229.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 113,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 79,026 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in WW International by 159.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 260,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 160,200 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WW stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.44. The stock has a market cap of $64.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.73. WW International has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $13.31.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $202.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WW International will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.

