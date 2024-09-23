BNB (BNB) Price Hits $593.73 on Major Exchanges

BNB (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. BNB has a total market capitalization of $86.65 billion and approximately $1.84 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $593.73 or 0.00927503 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BNB has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,933,510 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 145,933,565.9243204. The last known price of BNB is 583.25592625 USD and is up 2.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2239 active market(s) with $1,668,681,314.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

