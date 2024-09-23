Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $4.15 Per Share

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Greif in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will earn $4.15 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.23. The consensus estimate for Greif’s current full-year earnings is $4.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Greif’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.81 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.26 EPS.

Get Greif alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Greif from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Greif in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price (down from $69.00) on shares of Greif in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Greif from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Greif Trading Down 1.6 %

GEF opened at $62.93 on Monday. Greif has a twelve month low of $55.95 and a twelve month high of $71.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.96 and a 200-day moving average of $62.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.14). Greif had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion.

Institutional Trading of Greif

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEF. Quarry LP grew its position in Greif by 71.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Greif in the second quarter worth $64,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Greif by 80.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Greif during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 162,700.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greif Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.45%.

Greif Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.