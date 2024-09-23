Research Analysts Offer Predictions for BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCTX)

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Free Report) – HC Wainwright increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, September 19th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now expects that the company will earn ($0.80) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.39). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for BriaCell Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.39) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BriaCell Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.
BriaCell Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BCTX opened at $0.65 on Monday. BriaCell Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $6.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.52.
Institutional Trading of BriaCell Therapeutics
BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile
BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a Phase 3 biotechnology company transforming cancer care with its novel cellular immunotherapies. It is conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in advanced breast cancer with its Bria-IMT in combination with an immune check point inhibitor. It is also developing personalized off-the-shelf treatments for breast cancer, prostate cancer, and other cancers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BriaCell Therapeutics
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 3 Stocks That Could Rise on European Bank Interest Rate Cuts
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Take Advantage of Village Farms Stock as Cannabis Market Evolves
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/16 – 9/20
Receive News & Ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.