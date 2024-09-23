Research Analysts Offer Predictions for BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCTX)

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Free Report) – HC Wainwright increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, September 19th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now expects that the company will earn ($0.80) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.39). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for BriaCell Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.39) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BriaCell Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

NASDAQ:BCTX opened at $0.65 on Monday. BriaCell Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $6.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.52.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BriaCell Therapeutics stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. ( NASDAQ:BCTX Free Report ) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,329 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned approximately 0.54% of BriaCell Therapeutics worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a Phase 3 biotechnology company transforming cancer care with its novel cellular immunotherapies. It is conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in advanced breast cancer with its Bria-IMT in combination with an immune check point inhibitor. It is also developing personalized off-the-shelf treatments for breast cancer, prostate cancer, and other cancers.

