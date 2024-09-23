WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. Expected to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 18th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney anticipates that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for WillScot Mobile Mini’s current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $604.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.85 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

WSC has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lowered shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.90.

WSC opened at $39.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.36. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52 week low of $33.23 and a 52 week high of $52.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at $2,268,000. Norden Group LLC increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2,181.8% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 129,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 123,662 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth about $14,196,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 640,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,793,000 after purchasing an additional 273,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,480.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 169,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after buying an additional 158,598 shares during the period. 95.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.97 per share, with a total value of $194,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,833,263.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

