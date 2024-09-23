FY2024 EPS Estimates for Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Reduced by Analyst

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for Genasys in a research note issued on Thursday, September 19th. Roth Capital analyst S. Searle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.57). The consensus estimate for Genasys’ current full-year earnings is ($0.57) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Genasys’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 million. Genasys had a negative return on equity of 66.93% and a negative net margin of 108.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

GNSS has been the topic of several other research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Genasys from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Genasys from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Genasys from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ GNSS opened at $3.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.20 million, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.52. Genasys has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $3.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNSS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genasys in the 2nd quarter worth about $875,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Genasys by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,932,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after buying an additional 237,871 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in Genasys by 103.4% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 172,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 87,550 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in Genasys by 57.9% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 190,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 69,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Genasys by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,054,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 42,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Genasys news, Director Mark Culhane acquired 17,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $46,605.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,587 shares in the company, valued at $99,605.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Genasys Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of critical communications hardware and software solutions to alert, inform, and protect people principally in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hardware and Software.

