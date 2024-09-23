Equities Analysts Set Expectations for ICON Public Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICLR)

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ICON Public in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 18th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny expects that the medical research company will earn $14.55 per share for the year. Leerink Partnrs has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ICON Public’s current full-year earnings is $14.54 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for ICON Public’s FY2025 earnings at $16.64 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $18.67 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $20.60 EPS.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICLR has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on ICON Public from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $383.00 price target on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partners started coverage on ICON Public in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $379.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on ICON Public from $368.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.60.

ICON Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $303.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $317.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. ICON Public has a 12-month low of $221.20 and a 12-month high of $347.72.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. ICON Public had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICON Public

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in ICON Public during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ICON Public during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in ICON Public by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

About ICON Public

(Get Free Report)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.