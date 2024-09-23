Telsey Advisory Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report issued on Thursday, September 19th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HNNMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. HSBC raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of HNNMY opened at $3.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.16. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.43.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 24.48%.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, and children worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, activewear, jeans, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

