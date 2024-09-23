Capital One Financial Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) – Capital One Financial raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 19th. Capital One Financial analyst T. Chiang now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.74. The consensus estimate for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $3.50 per share.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.09 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 5.01%. ANI Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ANIP

ANI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ANIP opened at $59.66 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.07 and a 200-day moving average of $63.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 0.71. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $70.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. 76.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ANI Pharmaceuticals

In other news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $1,268,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 193,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,258,257.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total value of $697,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 671,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,567,275.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $1,268,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 193,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,258,257.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,007 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,790 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.