InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Receives GBX 5,471 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,471 ($72.27).

IHG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 8,300 ($109.64) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 7,400 ($97.75) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at GBX 8,020 ($105.94) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7,723.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7,932.41. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,636 ($74.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,790 ($116.12). The stock has a market capitalization of £12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,718.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. InterContinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,237.29%.

In other InterContinental Hotels Group news, insider Ron Kalifa bought 679 shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 7,624 ($100.71) per share, with a total value of £51,766.96 ($68,384.36). 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

