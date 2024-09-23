NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NWG shares. UBS Group upgraded NatWest Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NatWest Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NWG stock opened at $9.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average of $8.08. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $9.68.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NatWest Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.1543 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. This is a boost from NatWest Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the second quarter worth about $391,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the second quarter valued at $1,606,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of NatWest Group by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,623,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,068,000 after purchasing an additional 224,900 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in NatWest Group by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 11,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in NatWest Group by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 119,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 30,151 shares during the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

