Analysts Set First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Target Price at $21.00

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

FQVLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup raised First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of FQVLF opened at $13.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.51. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $25.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.18.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Equities research analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

