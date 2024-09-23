Head to Head Contrast: Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) versus Antero Resources (NYSE:AR)

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) and Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.1% of Crescent Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of Antero Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of Crescent Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Antero Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Crescent Energy and Antero Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Energy 0 2 6 2 3.00 Antero Resources 0 6 9 2 2.76

Earnings & Valuation

Crescent Energy presently has a consensus target price of $16.27, indicating a potential upside of 42.24%. Antero Resources has a consensus target price of $33.13, indicating a potential upside of 20.72%. Given Crescent Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Crescent Energy is more favorable than Antero Resources.

This table compares Crescent Energy and Antero Resources”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Energy $2.61 billion 0.78 $67.61 million ($0.20) -57.20 Antero Resources $4.15 billion 2.05 $242.92 million $0.20 137.20

Antero Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Crescent Energy. Crescent Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Antero Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Crescent Energy and Antero Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Energy 0.61% 13.41% 3.58% Antero Resources 1.88% 0.45% 0.24%

Risk and Volatility

Crescent Energy has a beta of 2.26, indicating that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Antero Resources has a beta of 3.33, indicating that its stock price is 233% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Antero Resources beats Crescent Energy on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. As of December 31, 2023, the company had approximately 515,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and approximately 172,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale. Its gathering and compression systems also comprise 631 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Appalachian Basin. The company was formerly known as Antero Resources Appalachian Corporation and changed its name to Antero Resources Corporation in June 2013. Antero Resources Corporation was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

