KB Home (KBH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.04 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
KB Home Stock Down 2.7 %
KB Home stock opened at $87.23 on Monday. KB Home has a 52 week low of $42.11 and a 52 week high of $89.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.81.
KB Home Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 13.23%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Report on KB Home
KB Home Company Profile
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than KB Home
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 3 Stocks That Could Rise on European Bank Interest Rate Cuts
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Take Advantage of Village Farms Stock as Cannabis Market Evolves
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/16 – 9/20
Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.