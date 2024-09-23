KB Home (KBH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.04 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KB Home Stock Down 2.7 %

KB Home stock opened at $87.23 on Monday. KB Home has a 52 week low of $42.11 and a 52 week high of $89.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.81.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on KB Home from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on KB Home from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.96.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

