Brokerages Set American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Target Price at $20.38

Shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.50.

AHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 16.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Healthcare REIT stock opened at $25.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. American Healthcare REIT has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $26.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.08.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $504.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.55 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Healthcare REIT will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

