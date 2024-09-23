AutoZone (AZO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, September 24th. Analysts expect AutoZone to post earnings of $53.61 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AutoZone Stock Performance

AutoZone stock opened at $3,020.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,105.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,010.09. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $2,375.35 and a 1 year high of $3,256.37. The company has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.71.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AZO. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2,600.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,900.00 to $3,350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,200.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,129.44.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.