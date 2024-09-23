Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Receives $12.52 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.52.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 174.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 207.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 40,955 shares in the last quarter. 53.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLRS stock opened at $6.45 on Friday. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $9.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.94. The firm has a market cap of $752.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.87 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

