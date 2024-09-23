Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Receives $12.52 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.52.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.
VLRS stock opened at $6.45 on Friday. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $9.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.94. The firm has a market cap of $752.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.87 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.
