Head-To-Head Review: TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG) & SaverOne 2014 (NASDAQ:SVRE)

TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) and SaverOne 2014 (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.6% of TruBridge shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of SaverOne 2014 shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of TruBridge shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TruBridge and SaverOne 2014’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TruBridge -15.93% 6.57% 3.03% SaverOne 2014 N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Earnings and Valuation

TruBridge has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SaverOne 2014 has a beta of 2.25, meaning that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares TruBridge and SaverOne 2014″s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TruBridge $336.56 million 0.56 -$44.76 million ($3.53) -3.56 SaverOne 2014 $1.73 million 1.76 -$9.19 million N/A N/A

SaverOne 2014 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TruBridge.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for TruBridge and SaverOne 2014, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TruBridge 0 0 2 0 3.00 SaverOne 2014 0 0 0 0 N/A

TruBridge currently has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.57%. Given TruBridge’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe TruBridge is more favorable than SaverOne 2014.

Summary

TruBridge beats SaverOne 2014 on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TruBridge

TruBridge, Inc. provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence. The company provides acute care solutions and related services for community hospitals, and physician clinics; and patient engagement and empowerment technology solutions to improve patient outcomes and engagement strategies with care providers. In addition, it offers patient liability estimates eligibility verification, claim scrubbing and submission, remittance management, denial/audit management, and contract management; and offers RCM services, such as accounts receivable management, private pay service, medical coding, revenue cycle consulting, and other additional insurance and patient billing services. Further, it offers consulting and business management services; managed IT services; encoder solutions; patient management; financial accounting; clinical; patient care; and enterprise applications. Additionally, it offers TruBridge HER platform, including total system support, national client conference, continuing education, software releases, hardware replacement, cloud electronic health record, forms and supplies, and public cloud infrastructure services; post-acute care software systems, and support and maintenance services; and InstantPHR, an interactive portal and CHBase which funnels data from multiple sources into one platform. The company was formerly known as Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. and changed its name to TruBridge, Inc. in March 2024. TruBridge, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Mobile, Alabama.

About SaverOne 2014

SaverOne 2014 Ltd, a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of transportation and safety solutions to save lives by preventing car accidents. The company is developing SaverOne Driver Distraction Prevention Solution system, an advanced driver safety solution that can identify and monitor mobile phones located in the driver's vicinity and selectively block use of life-threatening applications; and solutions for detection of vulnerable road users. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

