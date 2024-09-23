Head-To-Head Contrast: One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) and Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF)

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Free Report) and One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Artis Real Estate Investment Trust and One Liberty Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artis Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A One Liberty Properties 36.11% 10.58% 4.26%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.7% of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.2% of One Liberty Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.4% of One Liberty Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Earnings and Valuation

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.4%. One Liberty Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 84.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. One Liberty Properties pays out 132.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Artis Real Estate Investment Trust and One Liberty Properties”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artis Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A $0.96 5.90 One Liberty Properties $89.78 million 6.55 $29.61 million $1.36 20.53

One Liberty Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Artis Real Estate Investment Trust. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than One Liberty Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust and One Liberty Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artis Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A One Liberty Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00

One Liberty Properties has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.29%. Given One Liberty Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe One Liberty Properties is more favorable than Artis Real Estate Investment Trust.

Summary

One Liberty Properties beats Artis Real Estate Investment Trust on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis's vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.

About One Liberty Properties

(Get Free Report)

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property’s real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.