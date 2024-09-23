Critical Comparison: GeneLink (OTCMKTS:GNLKQ) & Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON)

GeneLink (OTCMKTS:GNLKQ – Get Free Report) and Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

GeneLink has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aclarion has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GeneLink and Aclarion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeneLink N/A N/A N/A Aclarion -10,967.15% -910.84% -218.13%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeneLink 0 0 0 0 N/A Aclarion 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for GeneLink and Aclarion, as reported by MarketBeat.

Aclarion has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 747.46%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.5% of Aclarion shares are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of GeneLink shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of Aclarion shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GeneLink and Aclarion”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GeneLink N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Aclarion $53,947.00 26.91 -$4.91 million N/A N/A

GeneLink has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aclarion.

Summary

Aclarion beats GeneLink on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GeneLink

GeneLink, Inc. offers 12-gene DNA assessment services. The company also provides health custom supplements. In addition, it formulates a line of skin care products. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

About Aclarion

Aclarion, Inc., a healthcare technology company, leverages for Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It develops NOCISCAN Post-Processor suite of software applications comprising NOCICALC that receives the raw un-processed NOCISCAN MRS exam data and post-processes that raw data into final spectra and performs various degenerative pain biomarker; and NOCIGRAM, a clinical decision support software. The company was formerly known as Nocimed, Inc. and changed its name to Aclarion, Inc. in December 2021. Aclarion, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

