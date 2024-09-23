Head-To-Head Comparison: MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) versus Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON)

Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report) and MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Aclarion and MDxHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclarion -10,967.15% -910.84% -218.13% MDxHealth -50.54% -987.86% -29.15%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aclarion and MDxHealth”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclarion $53,947.00 26.91 -$4.91 million N/A N/A MDxHealth $80.74 million 0.05 -$43.10 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Aclarion has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MDxHealth.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Aclarion and MDxHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aclarion 0 0 1 0 3.00 MDxHealth 0 0 3 0 3.00

Aclarion presently has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 747.46%. MDxHealth has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 184.09%. Given Aclarion’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Aclarion is more favorable than MDxHealth.

Volatility and Risk

Aclarion has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MDxHealth has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.5% of Aclarion shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of Aclarion shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of MDxHealth shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Aclarion beats MDxHealth on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aclarion

Aclarion, Inc., a healthcare technology company, leverages for Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It develops NOCISCAN Post-Processor suite of software applications comprising NOCICALC that receives the raw un-processed NOCISCAN MRS exam data and post-processes that raw data into final spectra and performs various degenerative pain biomarker; and NOCIGRAM, a clinical decision support software. The company was formerly known as Nocimed, Inc. and changed its name to Aclarion, Inc. in December 2021. Aclarion, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

About MDxHealth

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its testing solutions includes Select mdx, a non-invasive urine test for prostate cancer that measures the expression of two mRNA cancer-related biomarkers; Confirm mdx for prostate cancer tissue test that validates epigenetic test that guides the detection of occult prostate cancer on a patient's previously biopsied negative tissue; and Resolved mdx for urinary tract infection that identifies personalized effective antibiotic options against the patient's infection. The company offers genomic prostate score which provides personalized genomic insights to both physicians and patients navigating the complexities of prostate cancer diagnosis and treatment. It sells its products through urology sales force, consisting of direct sales representatives, strategic account managers, and regional sales managers. The company was formerly known as OncoMethylome Sciences SA and changed its name to MDxHealth SA in October 2010. MDxHealth SA was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Herstal, Belgium.

