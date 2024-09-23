HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) & AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Head-To-Head Survey

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) and AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for HilleVax and AbCellera Biologics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get HilleVax alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HilleVax 0 6 0 0 2.00 AbCellera Biologics 0 1 5 0 2.83

HilleVax presently has a consensus target price of $9.20, indicating a potential upside of 411.11%. AbCellera Biologics has a consensus target price of $14.20, indicating a potential upside of 448.26%. Given AbCellera Biologics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AbCellera Biologics is more favorable than HilleVax.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HilleVax N/A N/A -$123.57 million ($3.30) -0.55 AbCellera Biologics $33.05 million 23.04 -$146.40 million ($0.52) -4.98

This table compares HilleVax and AbCellera Biologics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

HilleVax has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AbCellera Biologics. AbCellera Biologics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HilleVax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.4% of HilleVax shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of AbCellera Biologics shares are held by institutional investors. 71.1% of HilleVax shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.5% of AbCellera Biologics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

HilleVax has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AbCellera Biologics has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HilleVax and AbCellera Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HilleVax N/A -62.01% -47.99% AbCellera Biologics -463.77% -13.40% -10.44%

Summary

AbCellera Biologics beats HilleVax on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HilleVax

(Get Free Report)

HilleVax, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc. and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc. in February 2021. HilleVax, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About AbCellera Biologics

(Get Free Report)

AbCellera Biologics Inc. builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company’s preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company; a research collaboration with Confo Therapeutics for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates targeting two undisclosed GPCR targets; and strategic collaboration with Biogen Inc. to discover therapeutic antibodies for neurological conditions, as well as collaboration with Viking Global Investors and ArrowMark Partners. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for HilleVax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HilleVax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.