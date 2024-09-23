Concentrix (CNXC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.66 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.06. Concentrix had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Concentrix to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $63.38 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.36 and its 200 day moving average is $63.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.54. Concentrix has a 52-week low of $53.89 and a 52-week high of $106.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.01%.

In related news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $29,852.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,674.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,200 shares of company stock valued at $82,028 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CNXC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Concentrix from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.75.

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

