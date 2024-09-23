H.B. Fuller (FUL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 25th. Analysts expect H.B. Fuller to post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $917.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.22 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect H.B. Fuller to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

H.B. Fuller Price Performance

Shares of FUL stock opened at $81.40 on Monday. H.B. Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $64.64 and a fifty-two week high of $87.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.54.

H.B. Fuller Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at H.B. Fuller

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This is an increase from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Heather Campe sold 23,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total transaction of $1,958,711.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,873.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

See Also

