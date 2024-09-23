Jefferies Financial Group (JEF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 25th. Analysts expect Jefferies Financial Group to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Jefferies Financial Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of JEF opened at $62.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Jefferies Financial Group has a twelve month low of $31.38 and a twelve month high of $62.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 77.35%.

In other news, Director Mitsui Financial Grou Sumitomo bought 9,247,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $551,773,323.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,247,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,773,323.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

JEF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

