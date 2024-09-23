Cintas (CTAS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.02 per share for the quarter. Cintas has set its FY25 guidance at $16.25-16.75 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 16.250-16.750 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cintas to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cintas Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $204.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.76 and its 200-day moving average is $182.66. Cintas has a one year low of $118.68 and a one year high of $209.12.

Cintas Cuts Dividend

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $181.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Cintas in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.50 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cintas from $197.50 to $218.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $193.75 price target (up from $187.50) on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Cintas from $212.50 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $842,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,808 shares in the company, valued at $24,083,425.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

