Worthington Steel (WS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $911.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.30 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Worthington Steel to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Worthington Steel Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WS opened at $36.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.63 and its 200-day moving average is $33.35. Worthington Steel has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $41.01.

Worthington Steel Announces Dividend

About Worthington Steel

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%.

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

