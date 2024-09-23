Inventiva (IVA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, September 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Inventiva Stock Performance

Shares of IVA stock opened at $2.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.02. Inventiva has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $4.75.

Get Inventiva alerts:

About Inventiva

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidoses type VI.

Receive News & Ratings for Inventiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.