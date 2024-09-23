Inventiva (IVA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, September 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Inventiva Stock Performance
Shares of IVA stock opened at $2.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.02. Inventiva has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $4.75.
About Inventiva
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Inventiva
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 3 Stocks That Could Rise on European Bank Interest Rate Cuts
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Take Advantage of Village Farms Stock as Cannabis Market Evolves
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/16 – 9/20
Receive News & Ratings for Inventiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.