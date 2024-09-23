Huize (HUIZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, September 25th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Huize Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HUIZ opened at $0.70 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.82. The firm has a market cap of $34.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.57. Huize has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $1.20.

About Huize

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers online insurance product and service platform through various internet channels in the People's Republic of China. The company provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, annuity, and term and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.

