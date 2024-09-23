Huize (HUIZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, September 25th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Huize Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HUIZ opened at $0.70 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.82. The firm has a market cap of $34.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.57. Huize has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $1.20.
About Huize
