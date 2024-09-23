Brokerages Set Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) PT at $9.70

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.70.
HRZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.
View Our Latest Research Report on Horizon Technology Finance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Horizon Technology Finance Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HRZN opened at $10.66 on Friday. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $13.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.38 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.57.
Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.74 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a positive return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 21.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Horizon Technology Finance Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -314.29%.
Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile
Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Horizon Technology Finance
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks That Could Rise on European Bank Interest Rate Cuts
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Take Advantage of Village Farms Stock as Cannabis Market Evolves
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/16 – 9/20
Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.