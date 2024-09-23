Brokerages Set Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) PT at $9.70

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.70.

HRZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Horizon Technology Finance Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 228,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 29,956 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. 4.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HRZN opened at $10.66 on Friday. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $13.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.38 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.57.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.74 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a positive return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 21.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Technology Finance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -314.29%.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

