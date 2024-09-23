Brokerages Set Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) Target Price at C$5.91

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.91.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TCW. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

In other Trican Well Service news, Senior Officer Scott Eric Matson bought 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.82 per share, with a total value of C$130,140.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 35,977 shares of company stock worth $173,559. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trican Well Service stock opened at C$4.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$967.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.75. Trican Well Service has a twelve month low of C$3.79 and a twelve month high of C$5.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$4.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$211.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$191.10 million. Trican Well Service had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 12.36%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trican Well Service will post 0.6423841 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Trican Well Service’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

