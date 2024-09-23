Analysts Set Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) PT at $132.00

Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $131.60.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Atkore from $183.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Atkore from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Atkore from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Atkore from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Get Atkore alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Atkore

Atkore Price Performance

Shares of Atkore stock opened at $87.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.15. Atkore has a twelve month low of $80.11 and a twelve month high of $194.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $822.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.16 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 36.96% and a net margin of 16.47%. Atkore’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Atkore will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.98%.

Insider Activity at Atkore

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $47,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,086 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,370.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Atkore

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATKR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Atkore in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atkore during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Atkore in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Atkore in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 895.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period.

About Atkore

(Get Free Report

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.